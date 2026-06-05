Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 112,141 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,653 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.16% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $125,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $344.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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