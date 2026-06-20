Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys Shares of 9,975 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $2,891,000. Diversified Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 15,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,004,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,837 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.94.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $272.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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