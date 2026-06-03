World Investment Advisors Buys 16,450 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.93.

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Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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