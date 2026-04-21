World Investment Advisors Buys 3,087 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Chubb were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,689,855,000 after buying an additional 2,916,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after buying an additional 3,049,987 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after buying an additional 1,647,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,512 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $326.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.13 and a 200 day moving average of $308.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $346.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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