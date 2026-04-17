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Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,557 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wright Investors Service Inc. sold 8,557 shares of Adobe, cutting its position by 86.3% to 1,362 shares worth about $477,000 at quarter‑end.
  • Adobe has near‑term product and fundamental tailwinds — notably the launch of the Firefly AI Assistant and Q1 revenue/EPS beats with raised guidance — but analyst reactions are mixed, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold and a $343.88 average price target.
  • ADBE is trading around $248 with a market cap of about $100.3B and a P/E of 14.45; institutional investors own ~81.79% of the stock and CFO Daniel Durn recently sold shares, while analysts continue to reassess valuation amid AI monetization uncertainty.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the software company's stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,953 shares of the software company's stock worth $74,881,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Adobe by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,374 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the software company's stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Launch of Firefly AI Assistant — Adobe unveiled a conversational, agentic Firefly assistant that automates multi‑step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator and Firefly, and announced a connector to Anthropic’s Claude (third‑party model support). Markets view this as a clear product catalyst for Creative Cloud monetization and stickiness. Adobe releases AI assistant for creative tools, says it will work with Anthropic's Claude
  • Positive Sentiment: Solid Q1 fundamentals — Q1 results showed upside (revenue and EPS beats, double‑digit revenue growth and raised FY/Q2 EPS guidance range), which underpins the optimism that Adobe can grow revenue while adding AI features that expand ARR. Analysts are recalibrating fair value modestly upward rather than resetting expectations lower. How Q1 Results And AI Uncertainty Are Reframing The Adobe (ADBE) Investment Narrative
  • Positive Sentiment: Experience Cloud tailwinds — Adobe reported that AI-driven website traffic for U.S. retailers is converting materially better than paid search/email (March AI traffic +42% conversion vs non‑AI), supporting Experience Cloud monetization and the value of Adobe’s data/AI stack. AI Traffic Outperforms Paid Search for US Retailers, Adobe Says
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation reassessments — Street reactions are mixed: some firms trimmed targets or moved to Hold while others upgraded, producing modest fair‑value recalibration rather than a consensus breakout. This leaves upside tied to execution on AI monetization. How Q1 Results And AI Uncertainty Are Reframing The Adobe (ADBE) Investment Narrative
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investor sentiment and insider activity — Social/trader commentary highlights value buying at depressed multiples and institutional repositioning; note some insider sales reported recently, which investors monitor but are not uncommon at large tech firms. Adobe Stock (ADBE) Opinions on AI Disruption Fears
  • Negative Sentiment: Competitive AI threats — Anthropic and others are launching design/AI tools that could encroach on Adobe/Figma workflows; competition raises long‑term moat concerns and could pressure pricing or feature parity. Anthropic’s New Design Tool Rivals Adobe and Figma
  • Negative Sentiment: Security incident (patched zero‑day) — Adobe issued emergency PDF/Acrobat fixes for a zero‑day exploit. While patched, security issues can create short‑term reputational risk and support caution among enterprise buyers. Adobe rolls out emergency fix for Acrobat, Reader zero-day flaw

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $343.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $248.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average is $304.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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