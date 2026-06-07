XML Financial LLC Sells 44,007 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,092 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 44,007 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089 over the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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