Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,250 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,422,419.96. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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