Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,601 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 17,601 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $62,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $749.70 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $765.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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