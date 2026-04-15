ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 71,924 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 71,924 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 3.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $109,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after buying an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after buying an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $465.66 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $402.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The company has a market capitalization of $525.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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