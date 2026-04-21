Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 8.00%.The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.25 million.

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Finward Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Finward Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNWD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finward Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finward Bancorp

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp NASDAQ: FNWD is the bank holding company for Finward Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving businesses and individuals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Through a network of full-service branches and a robust digital banking platform, Finward Bank delivers a range of personal and commercial banking solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

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