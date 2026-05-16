Fleetcor Technologies Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Volatus Aerospace executives said the company’s first-quarter results were shaped by delayed defence-related deliveries rather than weakening demand, while management continued to invest in manufacturing, autonomy software and defence market positioning.

Director, President and CEO Glen Lynch said Volatus continued to execute on several priorities during the quarter, including the activation of its Mirabel manufacturing strategy, expansion of proprietary autonomy and software platforms, the launch of its SKYDRA Counter-UAS simulation and planning software, and the activation of a U.S. operating base in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the American oil and gas industry.

“While reported revenue for the quarter was broadly consistent year-over-year, we believe the quarter should be viewed in the context of temporary delivery timing impacts affecting certain defence-related programs rather than as a reflection of underlying demand,” Lynch said. He added that the affected contracts remain active and that deliveries had begun transitioning into the second quarter.

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Revenue Flat, Margins Improve

Chief Financial Officer Abhinav Singhvi said Volatus reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately CAD 5.6 million, broadly consistent with the same period a year earlier. Gross margin improved to 35% from 32%, which Singhvi described as the strongest first-quarter gross margin performance in the company’s history as a consolidated entity.

Working capital remained stable at about CAD 36 million, and the company exited the quarter with approximately CAD 32 million in cash. Singhvi said the quarter reflected “stable underlying demand, continued operational discipline, and deliberate investment” tied to defence, manufacturing and autonomy initiatives.

The company said revenue was affected by temporary supply chain disruptions that delayed deliveries associated with certain defence-related programs, including a portion of a previously disclosed NATO-aligned ISR planning systems contract. Singhvi said the delays were related to geopolitical conditions and cross-border supply availability earlier in the quarter.

“We do not anticipate any reduction in contract value or the scope,” Singhvi said, adding that supply chain conditions had normalized and related delivery activities had already begun moving into the second quarter.

Loss Widens as Investment Rises

Volatus reported a first-quarter net loss of CAD 6.6 million, compared with a loss of CAD 4.3 million in the same quarter last year. Singhvi said the IFRS net loss figure did not fully reflect how management is operating and scaling the business, citing adjustments for depreciation and amortization, interest, share-based compensation, certain one-time expenses and research and development spending.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was CAD 3.1 million, compared with about CAD 2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Singhvi attributed the year-over-year difference to several categories tied to growth initiatives, including marketing and branding for defence positioning and TSX graduation, higher travel and engagement costs related to NATO-aligned procurement discussions, external partner costs for legal, technical, business development and certification work, and personnel costs for engineering and defence-related roles.

Singhvi said the company’s path toward adjusted EBITDA improvement is primarily tied to revenue growth. He said a CAD 4.5 million NATO ISR tranche that shifted from the first quarter into the second quarter had started delivery in April and is expected to be fully delivered in Q2.

Asked about profitability for fiscal 2026, Singhvi said Volatus does not formally guide to a specific adjusted EBITDA timeline. He said 2026 remains a year of scaling and investment around R&D, manufacturing and autonomy, but that the adjusted EBITDA profile should improve as revenue starts to scale in the second quarter.

Mirabel Manufacturing and Drone Platforms Advance

Lynch said one of the most important operational milestones during the quarter was the continued activation of the company’s Mirabel Airport facility in Quebec. He said that only 10 weeks after taking possession of the facility, Volatus completed the first production unit for its Sentinel Dock system, with delivery to a customer expected within two weeks of the call.

According to Lynch, the Sentinel Dock line is the first of seven planned lines that are expected to ramp up over the next few months. He said that would bring the facility to roughly 40% to 50% capacity in terms of space while still operating on a single shift.

“That milestone represents an important operational proof point as we transition from manufacturing strategy into manufacturing execution,” Lynch said.

The Mirabel strategy is intended to support scalable remotely piloted aircraft systems production, Canadian sovereign capability, allied export opportunities and long-term autonomous systems development. Lynch also said the company expects to hold an official opening for the facility in June, pending scheduling with an invited minister.

On product development, Lynch said tooling and initial parts for the V100 ISR platform are in production, with the company aiming to begin flight testing this summer. The V200 and V300 platforms are expected to follow in stages. He said the company may be its own first customer for the V100 because of opportunities in long linear inspections, including pipeline work.

Lynch said the Condor XL heavy-lift platform is progressing with a new flight control system and autopilot being installed in the first test article. He said the aircraft is expected to fly in the next few months and that a variant may ultimately be manufactured in Canada depending on demand signals.

Software, Autonomy and Defence Strategy

Volatus highlighted the launch of SKYDRA, described by Lynch as the company’s first SaaS-based Counter-UAS operational planning and simulation platform. Danielle Gagne, Head of Global Training Strategy and Business Development, said SKYDRA is focused on helping organizations test scenarios, develop response policies and understand how to respond to drone-related incidents, rather than providing in-field detection or interdiction.

Lynch also emphasized the company’s V-Cortex AI autonomy architecture, calling it a platform-agnostic, multi-domain autonomy operating system intended for air, land and sea systems. He said the technology is central to the company’s future drone systems and could eventually be offered as an autonomy-as-a-service capability.

Much of the call focused on Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, which Lynch described as a major structural tailwind for Canadian-controlled aerospace and autonomous systems providers. He said Volatus is trying to position itself as one of Canada’s recognized industrial champions in autonomy and remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Lynch cautioned, however, that Canadian defence procurement timelines remain difficult to predict. He said the company may see some traction in 2026, but expects more material Canadian orders to emerge in 2027. In the meantime, he said many near-term orders may continue to come from NATO and allied nations outside Canada while domestic capability is developed.

Outlook and Other Updates

Management said it expects stronger revenue growth through the balance of fiscal 2026 as delayed defence deliveries convert into recognizable revenue. Volatus also plans to continue scaling Mirabel, commercializing SKYDRA and V-Cortex, advancing proprietary drone platforms and expanding in infrastructure, energy and autonomous operations markets.

Asked about a multi-year agreement with a large utility energy company, Lynch said execution had begun in Ontario within the prior four or five weeks, but said the company could not yet provide size or total revenue expectations because work packages are released progressively by the customer.

Singhvi said first-quarter cash use should not be viewed as a structural run rate, noting working capital timing, early investment to fulfill the CAD 4.5 million defence order that shifted into Q2, TSX graduation activity, defence positioning and higher R&D spending. He said operating cash utilization is expected to improve relative to Q1, though 2026 will remain an active investment year.

On margins, Singhvi said the 35% gross margin was encouraging but could fluctuate by quarter depending on revenue mix. Equipment-heavy quarters may compress margins, while services, training, software and defence sustainment revenue are expected to carry higher margin profiles.

Lynch closed by reminding investors that, despite the heavy discussion of defence, Volatus remains a dual-use company with a significant commercial business. He said defence represents about 25% of the business, while commercial operations in areas such as pipeline, power line, infrastructure and public safety remain foundational revenue drivers.

About Fleetcor Technologies TSE: FLT

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies.

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