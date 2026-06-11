FY2027 EPS Estimate for Intuitive Surgical Raised by Analyst

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical's current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.63.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $412.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $444.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,782. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,449,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $2,856,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock.

ISRG was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling improving earnings expectations and adding a bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook.

Analysts say Intuitive Surgical can use its scale, cost discipline, and growing da Vinci 5 adoption to offset tariff and input-cost pressure, which supports the company’s margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Article: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The stock also recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in its growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they may be viewed more as portfolio management than a major red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary also noted that ISRG’s fair value estimate was reset lower, which suggests some caution remains despite the company’s long-term growth story.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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