Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $83.7840 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,302.92. The trade was a 346.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company's stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc NYSE: GSBD is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company's primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm's global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

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