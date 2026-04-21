InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0550 per share and revenue of $79.3590 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:IVT opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,142 shares of the company's stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 553,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,478 shares of the company's stock worth $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company's stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 639,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,157 shares of the company's stock worth $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 509,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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