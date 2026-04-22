John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect John Marshall Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $16.3020 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.54 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts expect John Marshall Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

John Marshall Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. John Marshall Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMSB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on John Marshall Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on John Marshall Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

See Also Five stocks we like better than John Marshall Bancorp The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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