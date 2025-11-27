Free Trial
Leisure Stocks To Follow Today - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Carnival logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five leisure stocks to watch today: Carnival (CCL), Airbnb (ABNB), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), Viking (VIK), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).
  • These stocks were selected because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among leisure equities in the past several days, signaling elevated market interest.
  • MarketBeat reminds investors that leisure stocks are cyclical consumer‑discretionary plays—benefiting from rising travel demand but prone to higher volatility and sensitivity to events (e.g., pandemics); notably, RCL recently sank after earnings and is discussed as a potential buying opportunity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carnival.

Carnival, Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Viking, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equities of companies whose primary business involves recreation and discretionary enjoyment—examples include hotels, resorts and cruise lines, airlines, restaurants, casinos, theme parks, sports and entertainment firms, and makers of leisure goods. For investors, these are typically consumer‑discretionary, cyclical securities that can benefit from rising disposable income and travel demand but tend to show higher volatility, seasonality, and sensitivity to economic swings and discrete events (e.g., pandemics, travel disruptions). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

