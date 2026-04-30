Liquidity Services (LQDT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $52.8570 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $121.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LQDT opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $91,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,235.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $159,291.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 65,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,100,424.65. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 88,557 shares of company stock worth $2,938,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 454,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liquidity Services by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Liquidity Services by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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