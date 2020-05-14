GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.67.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 in the last ninety days. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company's stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

