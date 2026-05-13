Noble Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FLWS

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Free Report) - Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Friday, May 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Noble Financial currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM's current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM's FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

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1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.7%

FLWS stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $281.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 28.81% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.42 million.

Institutional Trading of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 68.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,065 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,368,065 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,516,466 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 906,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 933,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,083 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 272,056 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,021,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 489,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,607,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,041,206.68. This represents a 11.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,752,433 shares of company stock worth $7,555,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.16% of the company's stock.

Key 1-800 FLOWERS.COM News

Here are the key news stories impacting 1-800 FLOWERS.COM this week:

Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for FLWS to ($1.21) from ($1.10) , signaling expectations for continued losses in the current year. FLWS free report

Sidoti lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for FLWS to from , signaling expectations for continued losses in the current year. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti also cut near-term outlooks, including Q4 2026 EPS to ($0.82) from ($0.68) and Q1 2027 EPS to ($0.59) from ($0.50) , suggesting the turnaround remains slow. FLWS free report

Sidoti also cut near-term outlooks, including from and from , suggesting the turnaround remains slow. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial reduced its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.58) from ($0.49) and trimmed FY2027 EPS to ($0.54) from ($0.51) , reinforcing concerns about earnings pressure. FLWS free report

Noble Financial reduced its from and trimmed from , reinforcing concerns about earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article argued that turnaround progress remains limited, citing declining revenues and ongoing competitive pressure, which could weigh on sentiment. Article link

A Seeking Alpha article argued that turnaround progress remains limited, citing and ongoing competitive pressure, which could weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $1.09 from $1.38 and slightly improved Q3 2027 EPS to ($0.34) from ($0.35) , but the broader forecast still reflects a weak earnings trajectory. FLWS free report

Sidoti raised its from and slightly improved from , but the broader forecast still reflects a weak earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Noble Financial maintained an Outperform rating, which may help limit downside, but the rating was not enough to offset the lower earnings outlook. FLWS free report

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

Further Reading

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