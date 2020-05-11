New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 156,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,840. The company's 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.65%. New Jersey Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

