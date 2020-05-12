Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 246,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,247. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.33% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company's stock worth $126,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,638,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure

We are living through interesting times. Not an hour goes by when Americans don’t receive some reminder of the impact the coronavirus has on our lives. The race is on for an effective, FDA-approved treatment for the virus. Despite, vaccines being available for human trial in record time, we are many months away from having a viable vaccine.



However, we may be somewhat closer in finding some antiviral treatments. And if you’ve watched the market closely this week, any news on that front tends to move the market in a positive direction.



That brings up another truth of investing. There are some stocks that thrive from other stocks misery. And that’s why we’ve put together this special report. If you’re an investor who is looking to jump into this bear market, the pharmaceutical sector is a logical choice.



A combination of big-name drug companies as well as smaller startup companies are working around the clock to develop vaccines or treatments that will target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

View the "8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure".