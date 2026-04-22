Phillips 66 (PSX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $34.3566 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE PSX opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $190.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 15,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $2,970,604.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,256.32. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,517,193.37. This trade represents a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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