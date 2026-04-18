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Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Galaxy Digital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five cryptocurrency-related stocks to watch today: Galaxy Digital (GLXY), HIVE Digital (HIVE), Bitfarms (BITF), Soluna (SLNH), and Digi Power X (DGXX).
  • All five firms are directly tied to digital assets (miners, crypto financial services and data-center operators), had the highest recent dollar trading volume among crypto stocks, and trade on regulated exchanges—exposing investors to both stock-market/company-specific risks and movements that often correlate with broader crypto prices.
  • Interested in Galaxy Digital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, Soluna, and Digi Power X are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Cryptocurrency stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations, products, or balance sheets are directly tied to digital currencies—examples include crypto miners, exchanges, wallet and infrastructure providers, hardware makers, and firms that hold substantial cryptocurrency reserves. Unlike owning cryptocurrencies themselves, these stocks trade on regulated exchanges and carry both stock-market risks and company-specific factors, while often moving in correlation with broader crypto market prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Galaxy Digital Right Now?

Before you consider Galaxy Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galaxy Digital wasn't on the list.

While Galaxy Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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