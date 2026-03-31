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Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat spotlights five fertilizer stocks to watch — CF, NTR, MOS, LXU, and CVI — selected for the highest dollar trading volume and as ways for investors to gain exposure to the agriculture sector.
  • Fertilizer stocks' returns are driven by crop prices and seasonality and are highly sensitive to input costs (notably natural gas) and geopolitical or trade events (e.g., disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz can boost the group).
  • CF, Nutrien, and Mosaic are large global producers of nitrogen, potash, and phosphate products, while LSB focuses on nitrogen-based fertilizers and CVR Energy combines petroleum refining with nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing, offering different risk/reward exposures within the sector.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

CF Industries, Nutrien, Mosaic, Lsb Industries, and CVR Energy are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell agricultural fertilizers and related crop-nutrient products (such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash producers). Investors use them to gain exposure to the agriculture sector, where returns are influenced by crop prices, seasonality, input costs (e.g., natural gas) and geopolitical or trade factors that affect supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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