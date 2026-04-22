Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $9.10 per share and revenue of $3.4479 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $747.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cemdisiran Phase 3 success — The NIMBLE Phase 3 trial met primary and key secondary endpoints at week 24 for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG); data were published in The Lancet and presented at AAN, Regeneron submitted a U.S. regulatory application and says cemdisiran could be the first siRNA approved for gMG, which would add a novel, potentially high-value asset to the pipeline. Cemdisiran Phase 3 Trial

Cemdisiran Phase 3 success — The NIMBLE Phase 3 trial met primary and key secondary endpoints at week 24 for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG); data were published in The Lancet and presented at AAN, Regeneron submitted a U.S. regulatory application and says cemdisiran could be the first siRNA approved for gMG, which would add a novel, potentially high-value asset to the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Label expansion and radiopharmaceutical move — EU approval broadened Dupixent’s pediatric label (chronic spontaneous urticaria, ages 2–11), supporting incremental revenue upside; Regeneron also announced a collaboration with Telix to co-develop next‑generation radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors, signaling diversification beyond biologics. Both items expand addressable markets. Dupixent & Telix Collaboration

Label expansion and radiopharmaceutical move — EU approval broadened Dupixent’s pediatric label (chronic spontaneous urticaria, ages 2–11), supporting incremental revenue upside; Regeneron also announced a collaboration with Telix to co-develop next‑generation radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors, signaling diversification beyond biologics. Both items expand addressable markets. Neutral Sentiment: Investor visibility — Management will webcast presentations at BofA Health Care (May 12) and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare (June 8), which could provide updated commercial and pipeline commentary but are unlikely by themselves to move the stock dramatically. Investor Conference Presentations

Investor visibility — Management will webcast presentations at BofA Health Care (May 12) and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare (June 8), which could provide updated commercial and pipeline commentary but are unlikely by themselves to move the stock dramatically. Neutral Sentiment: Sector narrative — A recent Motley Fool piece flagged biotech as a long‑term growth category for patient investors; this helps the overall investor backdrop for large-cap innovators like Regeneron but is a broad-market view rather than company‑specific news. Fool: Biotech Picks

Sector narrative — A recent Motley Fool piece flagged biotech as a long‑term growth category for patient investors; this helps the overall investor backdrop for large-cap innovators like Regeneron but is a broad-market view rather than company‑specific news. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory & execution risks remain — Cemdisiran still needs regulatory approval and successful launch execution; the Telix radiopharma program will require clinical development and commercialization investment, and any delays or safety/regulatory setbacks could weaken the positive readthroughs. These risks help explain why the stock can drift lower even after favorable headlines. Cemdisiran Trial (Risks)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $923.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $811.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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