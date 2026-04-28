Ribbon Communications Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ribbon Communications NASDAQ: RBBN reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said were consistent with expectations for a slower start to the year, while reiterating confidence in a stronger second half driven by improving customer visibility, solid bookings, and an expanding pipeline across regions and end markets.

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Q1 revenue declined year over year as mix and timing pressured margins

Ribbon generated first-quarter revenue of $163 million, down 10% from the prior year. Chief Executive Officer Bruce McClelland said results reflected the “industry dynamics” discussed on the prior earnings call, with customer timing creating “a slower than normal start to the year.”

McClelland noted first-quarter sales came in near the midpoint of guidance, with stronger-than-expected demand in India, particularly from Bharti Airtel, which was a 10%+ customer during the quarter. That strength was offset by lower-than-anticipated sales to U.S. Tier 1 service providers, contributing to an unfavorable mix shift that weighed on profitability.

On a consolidated basis, non-GAAP gross margin was 45.8%, down 280 basis points year over year. Chief Financial Officer John Townsend said margin was “abnormally low” primarily because Ribbon carried higher service costs to support an anticipated second-half ramp, while professional services revenue came in lower than expected.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8 million, which Townsend attributed mainly to lower revenue and lower gross margins. Non-GAAP net loss was $8 million, equating to a non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.05.

Segment performance: both units down year over year; IP Optical bookings stood out

Ribbon said revenue fell in both operating segments versus last year: Cloud and Edge declined 8% and IP Optical Networks declined 14%.

IP Optical Networks: Revenue of $63 million , down 14% year over year, driven primarily by lower sales in Asia Pacific and lower maintenance revenue, according to Townsend. Segment gross margin was 28.4% , similar to last year but below the company’s target level due to a higher mix of India revenue and fixed cost absorption. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $16 million .

Revenue of , down year over year, driven primarily by lower sales in Asia Pacific and lower maintenance revenue, according to Townsend. Segment gross margin was , similar to last year but below the company’s target level due to a higher mix of India revenue and fixed cost absorption. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was a . Cloud and Edge: Revenue of $100 million, down 8% year over year. Gross margin was 56.8%, down 575 basis points, reflecting the same dynamic of lower professional services revenue while carrying higher service costs in preparation for anticipated deployment increases. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $8 million, or 8% of revenue.

McClelland highlighted a key demand indicator: overall consolidated book-to-bill was 1.1x in the quarter, with IP Optical at 1.5x. He characterized IP Optical bookings as “strong,” saying they point to “a much improved quarter ahead.”

Operational commentary: Verizon pace, India strength, and enterprise/government trends

In Cloud and Edge, McClelland said service provider sales declined about 5% year over year, primarily across a number of smaller U.S. customers. Verizon remained a 10%+ customer in the quarter, but the company said voice network transformation activity was lower than expected, affecting first-quarter results. McClelland said deployment rates are increasing and the company expects activity to “accelerate in the second half of the year,” adding that expansion into the Frontier footprint remains “a significant incremental opportunity.”

During Q&A, McClelland told Rosenblatt’s Michael Genovese that Ribbon does not expect a “significant increase in revenue” in the second quarter from its top customer, though he expects deployment rates to “progressively improve throughout the quarter.” He said second-quarter growth is expected to be driven more by North American enterprise demand and strength in EMEA, including Africa.

India was a recurring theme. McClelland said demand there was stronger than initially expected, supporting increased confidence in the region’s outlook. In response to a question from Rustam Kanga, McClelland said visibility into India has improved since the prior quarter and described the market as “remaining very strong,” calling it a catalyst that helped the company’s first-quarter revenue performance.

In the enterprise, defense, and critical infrastructure vertical, Ribbon said aggregate sales declined about 6% year over year, reflecting lower Cloud and Edge sales to U.S. government agencies, partially offset by increased IP Optical business with international defense agencies. McClelland said voice modernization projects with several U.S. federal agencies continue progressing toward full deployment in coming months, with expected capacity expansion and new projects in the second half.

Product and pipeline: DCI wins, cloud-native SBC milestones, and Acumen rollout

McClelland outlined several first-quarter wins in IP Optical, including three new Data Center Interconnect (DCI) wins across Europe, the U.S., and Asia, as well as five new project awards tied to secure private networks for energy producers and distributors in countries including Germany, Vietnam, Singapore, and Colombia. He also cited an award in Africa for a fiber expansion across three countries that he said is expected to exceed $10 million, with first revenue anticipated in the second quarter.

He added that Ribbon now has “more than 30 customers” in the U.S. that have deployed its IP and optical products and have been awarded BEAD grants, with expected incremental business once funds are distributed.

In Cloud and Edge, McClelland said Ribbon reached full commercial deployment of its cloud-native session border controller (SBC) solution with a leading service provider in Japan and has an “extensive program” underway with a Tier 1 provider in Europe. He also pointed to a partnership with Amazon Web Services, first announced at MWC in February, and said the company’s “first two customers are now live and providing commercial service” with Ribbon’s cloud-native SBC running in AWS.

Ribbon also discussed its upcoming Acumen AIOps and automation platform. McClelland said the product is expected to go live later in the second quarter with lead customer Optimum, and that the pipeline spans use cases including mobile and fixed wireless, E911, and fiber-to-the-home service assurance. In discussing “agentic AI,” he described Acumen as adding an agentic AI-driven operations layer on top of analytics already deployed in customer networks, and said separate opportunities may emerge as enterprises increasingly connect voice interfaces to agentic AI applications.

Q2 guidance and CFO transition

For the second quarter, Ribbon guided to revenue of $185 million to $195 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million to $14 million. McClelland said the company expects revenue acceleration from enterprise and EMEA customers, continued sequential improvement at major Tier 1 service providers, and ongoing strength in India, followed by broad-based growth in the second half, including “a return to higher deployment levels at Verizon.”

Ribbon also announced a leadership change in finance. McClelland said Townsend will be leaving the company for another opportunity and that Rick Marmurek has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Marmurek said he is “very excited” about the new role and looks forward to driving “sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

On the balance sheet and cash flow, Townsend said cash flow from operations was a usage of $22 million in the quarter, with ending cash of $70 million and a net debt leverage ratio of 2.9x. Capital expenditures were $3 million, which he said was in line with the company’s normal run rate.

About Ribbon Communications NASDAQ: RBBN

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon's technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon's product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

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