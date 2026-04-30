Rocket Companies (RKT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.7448 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 2.34. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 70.90 and a current ratio of 70.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays raised shares of Rocket Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 875.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 23.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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