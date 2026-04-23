Selective Insurance Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Selective Insurance Group NASDAQ: SIGI executives said the insurer opened fiscal 2026 with results that they believe reflect disciplined underwriting and stable reserves, even as competition and “social inflation” continue to pressure commercial casualty lines across the industry.

On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Chairman, President and CEO John Marchioni said Selective produced an operating return on equity (ROE) of 12%, marking its “seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit operating returns.” CFO Patrick Brennan reported fully diluted earnings per share of $1.58 and non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.69, translating to an 11.2% ROE and 12% operating ROE.

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Underwriting results and reserve commentary

Brennan said Selective’s GAAP combined ratio was 98.3, including 6.2 points of catastrophe losses, while the underlying combined ratio was 92.1. He emphasized that the quarter included “no prior year casualty reserve development at the segment or line of business level,” adding that the company is “pleased with the stability” and will keep evaluating emerging data “with rigor and discipline.”

Marchioni similarly said reserves “remain stable across all insurance segments and lines of business,” and he argued that Selective’s planning and reserving processes have been responsive to elevated loss trends that are affecting the broader market.

Management reiterated full-year expectations for the underlying combined ratio, with Brennan noting that the first quarter “typically runs a higher combined due to normal seasonality.” Selective continues to expect full-year 2026 underlying combined ratio to fall within its “original 90.5%-91.5% range,” according to Brennan.

Premium trends: discipline over growth amid competitive market

Marchioni described an “increasingly competitive market” and said Selective is prioritizing underwriting margins over top-line growth, particularly in commercial casualty. He noted that despite ongoing reserve pressure in the segment industry-wide, “market pricing, particularly in other liability occurrence, has not adjusted upward.”

As a result, he said total premiums declined 1% year-over-year, with Excess and Surplus (E&S) premiums up 1% and Standard Commercial Lines down 1%. In Standard Personal Lines, premiums declined 6%, although Marchioni said the company’s target mass affluent business grew 1%.

During Q&A, Marchioni attributed the premium pressure in commercial lines primarily to new business. Responding to Oppenheimer analyst Michael Phillips, Marchioni said, “New business is the biggest driver of the drop in premium,” and tied the decline to lower hit ratios as Selective applied its view of loss trends and rate needs to new business pricing.

Retention in commercial lines was 82%, which Marchioni said was stable with the last three quarters of 2025. Both Marchioni and Brennan described a deliberate strategy of retaining stronger-performing accounts while allowing retention to fall for underperforming cohorts as the company seeks improved profitability.

Pricing actions and line-of-business performance

Marchioni framed current conditions as being driven by “social inflation,” particularly in General Liability (GL), Commercial Auto liability, and umbrella. He cautioned that historical patterns could imply “further deterioration in run rate industry profitability,” contrasting that with Selective’s approach of embedding its view of trends into pricing and underwriting decisions.

Management highlighted pricing levels Selective has been achieving:

Marchioni said General Liability renewal pure price increases have been “in the 10% range over the past seven quarters.”

He added that Commercial Auto liability renewal pure price increases this quarter were “approaching 12%.”

Brennan reported that excluding Workers’ Compensation, renewal pure price increased 8%; GL pricing increased 9.8% and Commercial Auto pricing increased 9.1% (up 50 basis points from the fourth quarter). He also said auto liability price increases approached 12%.

Brennan said property renewal premium increased 10%, including 3.7 points of exposure growth.

In Standard Commercial Lines, Brennan said net premiums written declined 1% as lower policy counts offset 7.1% renewal pure price increases and stronger new business pricing. He said the first-quarter GL underlying combined ratio was 2.3 points higher than full-year 2025 as Selective continued to embed “elevated severity growth” into its assumed loss trend. In Commercial Auto, the underlying combined ratio was 98.0%—1.1 points better than full-year 2025—driven by lower non-catastrophe property losses, while liability picks remained consistent with 2025 as renewal price earned in to offset severity pressures.

In E&S, Brennan said premiums written grew 1% with average renewal pure price increases of 4.1%. He said Selective is “push[ing] higher rate levels in E&S casualty” based on its view of GL loss trends, while property pricing was “slightly negative” due to competition and strong margins. The E&S combined ratio was 89.5, “3 points better than a year ago,” Brennan said.

Personal Lines results improved, with Brennan reporting a combined ratio of 92.8 for the quarter versus 98.0 in the prior-year quarter and 100.6 for full-year 2025. He noted results were “even stronger outside of New Jersey.” Personal Lines net premiums written declined 6% year-over-year, with target business up 1%, and renewal pure price was 10.6%.

Portfolio mix shifts, AI initiatives, and capital management

Marchioni said Selective is seeing “positive shifts” in portfolio mix, including reduced relative exposure to contractors within the new business mix as the company works to diversify and improve margin durability. He stressed the company is “not walking away from the construction segment,” describing contractors as still an important vertical, but said greater diversification supports long-term performance.

He also discussed Selective’s technology and artificial intelligence efforts, saying early AI work in claims, underwriting, and risk management is producing measurable gains in “accuracy, speed, and productivity.” Marchioni cited two tools in particular: an AI claims ingestion tool that has processed “more than 500,000 documents,” and automation supporting evaluation of contractual risk transfer adequacy, with “over 90% of results returned…within two minutes.” He said these tools operate under a governance framework with “human-in-the-loop engagement.”

On capital management, Brennan reiterated a strategy of returning 20% to 25% of earnings to shareholders through dividends and considering share repurchases when attractive. Selective repurchased $30 million of common stock in the quarter; $140 million remained under authorization at quarter-end. Brennan also reported after-tax net investment income of $113 million, up 18% year-over-year, and said the portfolio’s average credit quality is A+, with fixed income duration modestly extended to 4.3 years.

Management reaffirmed its January guidance. Brennan said Selective continues to expect a 2026 GAAP combined ratio between 96.5% and 97.5%, assuming six points of catastrophe losses, and after-tax net investment income of $465 million. Asked about the guidance range, Marchioni said the difference between the high and low ends is intended to reflect “normal variability in non-CAT property.”

About Selective Insurance Group NASDAQ: SIGI

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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