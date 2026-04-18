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Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names seven EV stocks to watch today: Tesla, Rivian, NIO, Lucid, Shoals Technologies Group, BorgWarner, and QuantumScape, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • The group spans automakers, component suppliers, battery developers and charging/energy infrastructure — including specialists like Shoals (EBOS/charging hardware) and QuantumScape (solid‑state battery development).
  • Investors should view EV stocks as growth‑oriented and often more volatile than the broader market, with returns driven by technology adoption, government policy, commodity prices, supply‑chain dynamics and competition.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, NIO, Lucid Group, Shoals Technologies Group, BorgWarner, and QuantumScape are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, supplying components for, or enabling infrastructure and software for electric vehicles (including automakers, battery makers, charging-network providers, and parts suppliers). For investors, these stocks are often viewed as a growth-oriented, sector-specific play influenced by technology adoption, government policy, commodity prices, supply chains, and competitive dynamics, and they can be more volatile than broader market averages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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