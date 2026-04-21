Tractor Supply Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO executives told investors the company delivered “cautious but stable” first-quarter results as customers focused spending on essentials and “small indulgences,” while also showing signs of trip consolidation. Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook, pointing to continued share gains in farm and ranch and expectations for sequential improvement in comparable-store sales as spring demand builds into the second quarter.

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First-quarter sales rise on new stores; comps modestly positive

CEO Hal Lawton said net sales increased 3.6% to $3.59 billion, primarily driven by new store openings. Tractor Supply opened a record 40 stores in the quarter, with new store productivity remaining in the 65%–70% range, which Lawton called “a hallmark of our performance.”

Comparable-store sales increased 0.5%, with average ticket up 1.6% and transactions down 1%. Lawton said four of five product categories were positive and six of seven geographic regions posted positive results.

CFO Kurt Barton said results were “modestly below our expectations,” with stronger-than-expected new store sales offset by comparable-store sales that came in below what the company had planned. Barton attributed much of the shortfall to companion animal, which he said represented “just over 100 basis points drag on our comparable store sales.”

Margins steady, but SG&A deleveraged amid investments and store growth

Gross margin was 36.2%, flat year over year. Barton said the result reflected supply chain efficiencies and execution of the company’s everyday low price strategy, offset by a higher mix of digital and delivery-related sales and “continued pressure of tariff costs.” He added that tariff impacts were “in line with our expectations,” with pressure “largely contained and mitigated through our ongoing cost management efforts.”

SG&A rose 6.1% to $1.07 billion and deleveraged 70 basis points to 29.7% of sales. Barton cited three main drivers:

Fixed-cost deleverage from comparable-store sales below the company’s “2% break even threshold.”

Ongoing investments in strategic initiatives, including direct sales and Final Mile, which the company does not begin to cycle until the second quarter.

An accelerated new store opening cadence, with 40 openings during the quarter.

Barton said inventory was “in good shape,” with average inventory per store up primarily due to inflation (including tariffs) and spring seasonal timing. He also noted the company’s February dividend increase marked its 17th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Companion animal remains the key pressure point

Management repeatedly returned to companion animal as the largest category challenge. Lawton said the pet category remains pressured and that while Tractor Supply is holding share, results have been “below our expectations.” He pointed to structural headwinds including pressure in dog ownership—particularly large breeds—and Tractor Supply’s heavier weighting toward dog versus cat. Lawton said the company over-indexes in dog by roughly 20 points and under-indexes in cat, while both species are shifting toward fresh and premium nutrition where Tractor Supply is also under-indexed.

In response, Chief Merchandising Officer Seth Estep outlined a four-part plan: assortment transformation, exclusive brand innovation, digital capabilities, and customer engagement.

On fresh and frozen pet food, Estep said Tractor Supply is scaling from about 80 stores to more than 250 stores by the end of May, with a path to 700 stores by year-end. He said early pilots showed “approximately one-third of customers purchasing fresh pet…are either new or reactivated to the category.”

Estep also described expanded cat space and assortment, and a “comprehensive chain-wide upgrade” in dog food in the second quarter, including new brands such as Stella & Chewy’s and expanded offerings in Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, and SPORTMiX. Exclusive brands remain central, with Estep highlighting new 4health Shreds formulas and a planned Retriever relaunch in the third quarter.

During Q&A, Lawton said pet trends have been “stable” in recent months but remain a headwind, and guidance assumes “continued pressure for some time” with gradual improvement as initiatives scale. Barton later said the company’s prior expectation for flat to slightly positive companion animal comps has shifted to “flat or slight negative comp throughout this year,” embedded in the company’s reaffirmed full-year guidance.

Seasonal, big ticket, and digital strength supports outlook

Outside of companion animal, management emphasized broad-based resiliency in needs-based categories. Lawton said consumable, usable, and edible categories performed in line with expectations, led by poultry feed, bedding, livestock feed, and equine feed. He also said big ticket categories outperformed the chain average, citing strength in tractors and riders, generators, and welding, partially offset by softness in chicken coops, trailers, and recreational vehicles.

Estep said Chick Days is “off to an encouraging start” and the company is on track to sell a record number of birds this season. He added that seasonal big ticket performance is exceeding expectations, led by live goods and the company’s zero-turn mower lineup. Tractor Supply said nearly half of its stores now have either a garden center or a live goods tent.

Digital sales posted “strong double-digit growth” in the quarter, according to Lawton, who cited increases in traffic and improved conversion. Estep said online pet grew “mid-teens” in Q1, led by subscription growth “by triple digits.”

Strategic initiatives: localization, direct sales, and Final Mile

Executives discussed progress on “Life Out Here 2030” priorities, including localization and Final Mile delivery. Lawton said more than 200 stores are now localized and delivering improved performance and customer engagement. In response to an analyst question, Lawton said localized Fusion stores are outperforming the broader Fusion base, and he reiterated the company’s focus on moving roughly 175–200 stores per year into the Fusion format.

Final Mile was also highlighted as an enabler of digital and direct sales growth. Colin Yankee said the program is “exceeding our expectations,” with delivery volume up double digits versus last year and improvements in cost per delivery. He said Tractor Supply opened about 200 Final Mile hubs last year and plans to open 176 more this year, with utilization trending ahead of expectations.

Looking ahead, management said the company is seeing its typical seasonal ramp into Memorial Day and expects sequential improvement in comparable-store sales relative to the first quarter. Barton reiterated full-year 2026 guidance and said the company continues to target comparable-store sales growth of 1%–3% in each remaining quarter, while noting the company manages “on the halves and not the quarter.” He added that gross margin is expected to strengthen in the second half as comparisons ease and as benefits from a new distribution center begin to flow through. The company’s 11th distribution center remains on schedule, with shipping expected to begin in early Q4 and about $10 million of incremental expense this year, primarily in the second half.

About Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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