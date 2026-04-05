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Video Game Stocks To Follow Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener flagged Turtle Beach (TBCH), Brag House (TBH), and Motorsport Games (MSGM) as the video game stocks to watch today after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among peers recently.
  • Turtle Beach (TBCH) is an audio technology and peripherals company selling gaming headsets and accessories under the Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Neat Microphones brands.
  • Brag House (TBH) operates an esports platform targeting Gen Z for casual, college-rivalry-style gaming, while Motorsport Games (MSGM) develops and publishes racing titles including rFactor 2, multiple NASCAR games, KartKraft, and Le Mans Ultimate.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Turtle Beach, Brag House, and Motorsport Games are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing, distributing, or supporting video games and related hardware, platforms, or services. For investors, they form a sector marked by hit-driven and cyclical revenue, sensitivity to user engagement and monetization models (like live services and microtransactions), and exposure to platform dependencies, technological shifts, and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Turtle Beach Right Now?

Before you consider Turtle Beach, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Turtle Beach wasn't on the list.

While Turtle Beach currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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