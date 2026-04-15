What is Noble Financial's Estimate for RGP FY2026 Earnings?

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Resources Connection in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Noble Financial also issued estimates for Resources Connection's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. Resources Connection had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Resources Connection from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGP

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Resources Connection's dividend payout ratio is currently -9.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,134 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company's stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc NASDAQ: RGP is a publicly traded professional services firm that specializes in providing independent consulting and project-based teams to help organizations manage critical business challenges. Operating under the RGP brand, the company connects highly skilled consultants with clients seeking support in areas such as finance and accounting, legal and risk management, supply chain optimization, technology implementation, and digital transformation.

RGP's consultants bring specific industry and functional expertise to engagements, working on a flexible basis that allows clients to scale resources up or down as needed.

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