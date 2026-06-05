Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for V.F. Earnings

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.'s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.'s Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of V.F. to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $18.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.58.

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V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 43.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 1,495,148 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $3,209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,773 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 81,006 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 647,496 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 60,619 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $815,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q3 2028 EPS estimate for V.F. Corporation, signaling improved longer-term expectations for earnings. V.F. Corporation estimate update

Zacks Research raised its Q3 2028 EPS estimate for V.F. Corporation, signaling improved longer-term expectations for earnings. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for V.F. Corporation, a modest positive for forward earnings momentum. V.F. Corporation estimate update

Zacks Research increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for V.F. Corporation, a modest positive for forward earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying continued at V.F. Corporation, with Director John P. IV Henry purchasing additional shares; insiders have bought stock 12 times in the last six months and have not sold, which can support investor confidence. Insider purchase article

Insider buying continued at V.F. Corporation, with Director John P. IV Henry purchasing additional shares; insiders have bought stock 12 times in the last six months and have not sold, which can support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on V.F. Corporation despite updating multiple earnings estimates, suggesting a wait-and-see stance from analysts. V.F. Corporation analyst update

Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on V.F. Corporation despite updating multiple earnings estimates, suggesting a wait-and-see stance from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2027, FY2028, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2028 EPS estimates for V.F. Corporation, indicating softer expected earnings in several periods. V.F. Corporation estimate cuts

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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