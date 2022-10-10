Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?

S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
S&P 500   3,612.39
DOW   29,202.88
QQQ   266.41
If You Haven't Removed Bias from Performance Reviews, Then You're Not an Inclusive Leader. Take These Steps to Protect Your Marginalized Employees.
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes

Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?

Tue., October 11, 2022 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Paramount's strong brands include CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime and Paramount.
  • Its streaming properties have over 100 million users combined.
  • "Top Gun 2" generated over $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the 12th highest grossing film of all time.
  • PARA stock trades at 8x forward earnings with $6.22 cash per share and pays a 5.15% dividend yield.
Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight? Global media entertainment giant Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has undergone an image makeover and rebranding after its stock collapsed as ViacomCBS. Hoping to shed its controversial past with the Redstone family drama and the Archegos Capital Management $20 billion blowup, the company has emerged as a still profitable sum-of-all parts media empire which may be vastly overlooked by the market.

Its shares trade at less than a fifth of its value just over a year ago. Paramount Global is an entertainment powerhouse with brands that include Paramount, Pluto, Showtime, CBS, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian Channel.

CBS is the No. 1 broadcast network in the country and it grew its market share by 20% from last year. Warren Buffett increased his shares from 68.95 million to 78.42 million through the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) 13F filing for Q2 2022 on August 15. Shares have since fallen as they now sell for 8x forward earnings with a 5.15% annual dividend yield.

Top Gun 2 Kills It

Paramount Studios released five No. 1 box office films in a row. It had the strongest movie of the year, "Top Gun 2," which raked in $1.45 billion worldwide on a $170 million budget. The movie has surpassed the $714 million box office mark in the U.S., making it the 22nd largest grossing movie of all time in unadjusted global earnings. Management showed impeccable timing for the release of the surprise blockbuster. 


Streaming Empire

Its streaming empire faces fierce competition from rivals, including Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Amazon.com Inc. Prime Video (NADSAQ: AMZN) and Warner Brothers Discovery Inc. (NYSE: WBD). Its streaming assets include the Paramount+ streaming service, which has grown to over 43 million paid subscribers. Pluto has had over 70 million monthly active users (MAUs) on its ad-supported streaming network and its legacy platform, Showtime OTT, still brings in subscription fees from cable TV as well as its streaming platform.

Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?

Here’s What the Charts Say

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for PARA stock. The weekly rifle chart has been collapsing on the inverse pup breakdown through the $23.83 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly 5-period moving average (MA) resistance continues to fall at $20.85 followed by the weekly 15-period MA resistance at $23.55. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $15.80 still above its weekly market structure low (MSL) buy trigger at $14.89.

The weekly stochastic rejected the 20-band bounce attempt and crossed back down through the 10-band to stall again for a possible bounce or mini inverse pup. The daily rifle chart is forming an inverse pup breakdown as shares fall under the daily five-period MA at $19.41, followed by a falling daily 15-period MA at $20.14. The daily lower BBs sit at $16.45 as the stochastic stalls below the 20-band for a possible crossover back down to confirm the daily MA inverse pup breakdown. Attractive pullback levels sit at the $17.89 fib, $16.77 fib, $16.02 fib, $14.89 weekly MSL trigger, $13.84 fib, $12.09 fib and the $10.88 fib level.

Digital Driving Growth

On August 4, Paramount released its fiscal Q2 results for the quarter ending June 2022. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64, beating $0.62 consensus analyst estimates by $0.02. Revenues climbed 18% year-over-year (YoY) to $7.78 billion, beating consensus analyst estimates for $7.55 billion. Paramount+ added 4.9 million new subscribers and removed 1.2 million Russia subscribers to grow to over 43 million subscribers. Advertising revenues rose 25% in the DTC segment, driven by increases impressions on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Advertising revenues fell (-6%) to $2.17 billion due to lower linear impressions and FX.

Should you invest $1,000 in Paramount Global right now?

Before you consider Paramount Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paramount Global wasn't on the list.

While Paramount Global currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Paramount Global (PARA)
2.6745 of 5 stars		$18.56-0.5%5.17%3.59Hold$24.81
Netflix (NFLX)
2.6393 of 5 stars		$229.98+2.3%N/A20.44Hold$295.87
Walt Disney (DIS)
3.0362 of 5 stars		$95.16-2.1%N/A55.33Moderate Buy$148.32
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.9867 of 5 stars		$113.67-0.8%N/A101.90Moderate Buy$176.39
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
2.6662 of 5 stars		$12.02+0.3%N/A-24.53Hold$23.44
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)
1.9192 of 5 stars		$406,009.98-2.5%N/A53.99Buy$535,000.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.