S&P 500   4,015.70 (-1.55%)
DOW   33,307.98 (-1.53%)
QQQ   295.95 (-1.73%)
AAPL   149.54 (-1.97%)
MSFT   252.93 (-1.99%)
META   174.09 (+0.70%)
GOOGL   92.24 (-2.24%)
AMZN   94.55 (-2.73%)
TSLA   203.17 (-2.47%)
NVDA   210.21 (-1.72%)
NIO   10.14 (-0.49%)
BABA   96.07 (-3.94%)
AMD   77.26 (-1.58%)
T   19.15 (-1.49%)
F   12.40 (-3.80%)
MU   58.87 (-0.24%)
CGC   2.37 (-5.58%)
GE   81.97 (-1.29%)
DIS   102.78 (-2.32%)
AMC   5.80 (+10.69%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.83%)
PYPL   75.20 (+0.72%)
NFLX   341.43 (-1.88%)
What Do Walmart's Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500

Tue., February 21, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Walmart had a good quarter but outlook is weighing on the stock price. 
  • Others in the retail group may report similar results and guidance. 
  • Trading at 25X earnings, Walmart stock could be in for a significant revaluation. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Walmart

Walmart stock price

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) did not have a terrible quarter and its guidance, weak as it is, does not spell doom for the economy but they do mean bad news for the S&P 500. While consolidation within the retail sector, trading down to cheaper brands and market share gains in grocery support the business this strength is priced in. Worse, the outlook for 2023 is deteriorating, which is weighing on Walmart’s stock price

Now, assume these trends are present across the retail universe, and you have a recipe for a massive downshift in earnings expectations and consumer traffic that will have a far-reaching impact. The consensus estimates for S&P 500 earnings growth are already trending lower, and the FY figure is on the brink of turning negative.

If that happens, there is nowhere for the broad market to go but lower. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has already issued weak guidance, and names like Target (NYSE: TGT), Lowes (NYSE: LOW) and Costco (NYSE: COST) reports over the next few weeks. 

Walmart Beats And Lowers Guidance, Stock Follows Suit 

Walmart had a good Q4, but the results were not as impressive as they could have been, and the guidance was weak. Markdowns and mix were blamed, and based on the inventory levels and economic outlook, these trends should be expected to continue or worsen in the coming quarters.


Inventory is reported as up slightly versus last year, which is a big improvement from the double-digit increases posted earlier this year. However, it is still up 26% versus 2 years ago and affecting operating performance. The good news is that inventory is down 12% sequentially, so clearance efforts are working. 

Revenue came in at $164.05 million or up 7.3% versus last year, beating the Marketbeat.com consensus by $5.38 million. This is offset by a contraction in gross margin driven by markdowns and mix-shifts that left the adjusted earnings up but only 6.9% versus the 7.3% gain on the top line. US comp sales led the gains and are up 8.3% on a 6.3% increase in ticket average and a 1.8% increase in traffic. E-commerce contributed 17% to the take. On the bottom line, the $1.71 in adjusted EPS beat by $0.20, but this is where the good news ends. 

The guidance has comps up for Q1 and FY23, but growth will slow to only 4.5% in Q1 and 3.0% for the year, which is at the top end of the range. The risk is that consumer trends will worsen, leading the company to lower guidance again later in the year. 

Highly-Valued Walmart Due For A Reset 

The trend in analysts' sentiment toward Walmart was favorable ahead of the Q4 release. The stock hadn’t seen any major upgrades for a while but the trend in the price target was upward and had put a bottom in the market. There have been no commentaries picked up by Marketbeat’s tracking tools yet.

Still, we have to assume some of those very recent price targets are getting reconsidered due to the high 25X valuation, less-than-stunning 1.5% dividend yield and the weak outlook. As it is, the stock is a Moderate Buy with a price target about 15% above the post-release price action. 

The charts are not promising either. The stock is down about 3.0% in premarket trading and could go lower. The 150-day moving average is acting as support, and this level is consistent with the middle of a trading range so it may be strong enough to hold the market up. If not, this stock will likely retest the bottom of the range near $135, which could go lower.

In that scenario, the $130 and $125 levels look like potential support levels. At best, investors should assume this stock will remain range bound for the foreseeable future, which also goes for the broad market. 

What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500

Walmart is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Costco Wholesale (COST)
3.0232 of 5 stars		$500.24-1.4%0.72%37.81Moderate Buy$554.46
Target (TGT)
2.5305 of 5 stars		$168.83-2.5%2.56%23.13Moderate Buy$181.97
Lowe's Companies (LOW)
2.5766 of 5 stars		$202.43-4.9%2.07%19.83Hold$228.58
Home Depot (HD)
2.658 of 5 stars		$300.53-5.5%2.53%18.12Moderate Buy$341.33
Walmart (WMT)
2.9112 of 5 stars		$147.18+0.5%1.52%45.43Moderate Buy$162.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

