Free Trial

Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight

Written by Dan Schmidt | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 29, 2024

Key Points

  • Microsoft is the largest company in the world, with a market cap of over $3 trillion.
  • Microsoft rose to prominence thanks to operating systems like MS-DOS and Windows.
  • The stock spent 17 years in a bear market following the Dot Com Bubble but has been one of the market's best performers since 2017.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Activision Blizzard right now?

Before you consider Activision Blizzard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Activision Blizzard wasn't on the list.

While Activision Blizzard currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
0.6775 of 5 stars		$94.42flat1.05%34.59Hold$94.36
Apple (AAPL)
4.9238 of 5 stars		$175.67+3.8%0.55%27.36Moderate Buy$203.05
Invesco QQQ (QQQ)N/A$431.92+0.2%0.56%N/AN/AN/A
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.8887 of 5 stars		$400.73-1.4%0.75%34.70Moderate Buy$452.61
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.4594 of 5 stars		$864.96-1.4%0.02%72.44Moderate Buy$940.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Dan Schmidt

About Dan Schmidt

  • dan.schmidt7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Stocks, Fundamental and Technical Analysis

Experience

Dan Schmidt has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2022.

Areas of Expertise

Stocks, investing, markets, financial planning, credit cards, debt consolidation

Education

Penn State University; Certification in Technical Writing, University of Wisconsin

Past Experience

Vanguard, Capital One, Benzinga, Fora Financial

More From MarketBeat
Conflict In Israel Sends Gold Soaring ???? Here’s How To Get Your Share
from Colonial Metals
20 Stocks Analysts Won't Stop Upgrading
from MarketBeat
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed!
from Priority Gold
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
from MarketBeat
AI finds its first serious application
from Wall Street Star
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
from MarketBeat
Healthcare Takes A Big Step Forward With The Help Of AI
from The Bull Report
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

How to Become a "Make Money" Investor

How to Become a "Make Money" Investor

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting, this video offers valuable insights into making strategic choices that prioritize long-term growth and stability over short-term gains.

Related Videos

7 Must-Buy Stocks Under $20
7 Must-Buy Stocks Under $20
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Search Headlines: