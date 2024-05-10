These 7 Stocks Surged Double-Digits and Have Double-Digits to Go

Key Points Earnings reports often trigger large moves in stocks that signal larger moves to come.

The stocks on this list surged more than 10% following their earnings reports.

Analysts sentiment is positive and may lead them to fresh highs before the end of the year.

5 stocks we like better than Payoneer Global

Earnings reports often catalyze big moves in a stock’s price; the bigger the move, the more conviction the market shows. Catalysts for these moves include better-than-expected results, gained traction, and improved guidance pointing to additional upside. The stocks on this list surged more than 10% after their earnings releases, indicating a significant change in outlook. Because a significant spike in volume accompanied these surges, they have a higher-than-average chance to continue moving higher this year.

Get Payoneer Global alerts: Sign Up

Griffon Surges 10% on Improved Guidance

Griffon NYSE: GFF manufactures commercial and residential building supplies. The company’s outlook has been hampered by high interest rates and a tepid housing market, but results were better than expected. The company beat on the top and bottom lines and raised guidance, leading the stock to surge by more than 10%. The surge is partly driven by analysts' sentiment, which is on the rise. Marketbeat tracks three analysts with ratings on GFF stock; one issued a price target revision to set a new high. The consensus target implies about a 9% upside and a new all-time high; the high target implies another 10% upside from the consensus.

Griffon Co. (GFF) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Teva Pharmaceuticals Enters Reversal

Shares of Teva Pharmaceuticals NYSE: TEVA entered a reversal following its latest release. The company beat on the top and bottom line with its core business and announced positive results from a pipeline study. Late-stage trial results for TEV-’769 affirmed the treatment's intended use and set it up for approval. The news increased shares by 10% following the release, and the move extended by 5% the day after. Volume spiked to 4X average the day of the release.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Payoneer Global Pioneers Cross-Border Payments

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO sent its shares up 15% following its release. The payments processor outperformed the top and bottom line expectations and raised guidance to above consensus. Results are underpinned by strength in the retail and commercial segments led by growth in the higher-margin commercial business. Analysts are raising their price targets because of the news. The consensus target implies another 15% upside, and the freshest targets include a new high of $8 or 25% upside.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Siemens Energy Jumps 18%, Shares Still Advancing

Siemens Energy OTCMKTS: SMEGF had a solid quarter, with growth and operations turning profitable compared to last year’s losses. The company also raised guidance for the year and a shake-up in the wind unit. The wind unit will get a new CEO over the summer, which may help get it on the right track. Analysts are happy with the news and are raising their price targets. The new range suggests a 50% upside or more from current levels.

Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Dutch Bros Serves Up A Good Report

Dutch Bros NYSE: BROS served up a solid top and bottom line beat on top of 40% top-line growth, suggesting it is taking share from Starbucks NASDAQ: SBUX in its operating arena. The company also raised guidance to a level that may still be cautious. Analysts are raising their price targets because of the news and see this stock advancing another 15% to 20% by year-end. Assuming the company continues outperforming, analysts will likely lead this stock above $40 and into a complete reversal.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Hannon Armstong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital NYSE: HASI was once a REIT but is no longer. The company gave up its election and is now an unsheltered asset manager, which the market likes. The company beat on the top and bottom lines in Q1, growing revenue by 53% with a 30% increase in GAAP NII. The company is a high-yield stock, paying nearly 5.5%. Analysts are raising their targets for the stock and see it advancing 10% to 20%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Wolverine Worldwide Widens Margins, Guides Above Consensus

Wolverine Worldwide’s NYSE: WWW Q1 expectations were low, and the company easily cleared the bar. Better-than-expected results, wider margins, and favorable guidance offset the double-digit revenue decline. Shares surged more than 20% because of the reset outlook and may continue higher. The technical setup favors a $3 or 20% gain that could lead to additional upside. The risk is the analysts who are not bullish. They rate the stock at a consensus Hold. There has been a single price target increase since the release, but the consensus target is 20% below the current action, and the high target is just above, providing a target for resistance that may not be broken.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Before you consider Payoneer Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Payoneer Global wasn't on the list.

While Payoneer Global currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here