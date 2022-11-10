Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion

S&P 500   3,904.87 (+4.17%)
DOW   33,347.18 (+2.56%)
QQQ   278.85 (+5.90%)
AAPL   143.22 (+6.19%)
MSFT   239.98 (+6.89%)
META   109.73 (+8.14%)
GOOGL   93.43 (+7.00%)
AMZN   97.00 (+12.61%)
TSLA   190.40 (+7.21%)
NVDA   152.40 (+10.63%)
NIO   10.21 (+10.38%)
BABA   69.21 (+6.74%)
AMD   67.10 (+11.98%)
T   18.65 (+1.47%)
MU   59.25 (+5.86%)
CGC   3.68 (+14.64%)
F   14.25 (+7.06%)
GE   84.64 (+1.79%)
DIS   90.28 (+4.07%)
AMC   5.97 (+15.03%)
PYPL   85.93 (+9.21%)
PFE   47.13 (+0.88%)
NFLX   270.00 (+6.02%)
S&P 500   3,904.87 (+4.17%)
DOW   33,347.18 (+2.56%)
QQQ   278.85 (+5.90%)
AAPL   143.22 (+6.19%)
MSFT   239.98 (+6.89%)
META   109.73 (+8.14%)
GOOGL   93.43 (+7.00%)
AMZN   97.00 (+12.61%)
TSLA   190.40 (+7.21%)
NVDA   152.40 (+10.63%)
NIO   10.21 (+10.38%)
BABA   69.21 (+6.74%)
AMD   67.10 (+11.98%)
T   18.65 (+1.47%)
MU   59.25 (+5.86%)
CGC   3.68 (+14.64%)
F   14.25 (+7.06%)
GE   84.64 (+1.79%)
DIS   90.28 (+4.07%)
AMC   5.97 (+15.03%)
PYPL   85.93 (+9.21%)
PFE   47.13 (+0.88%)
NFLX   270.00 (+6.02%)
S&P 500   3,904.87 (+4.17%)
DOW   33,347.18 (+2.56%)
QQQ   278.85 (+5.90%)
AAPL   143.22 (+6.19%)
MSFT   239.98 (+6.89%)
META   109.73 (+8.14%)
GOOGL   93.43 (+7.00%)
AMZN   97.00 (+12.61%)
TSLA   190.40 (+7.21%)
NVDA   152.40 (+10.63%)
NIO   10.21 (+10.38%)
BABA   69.21 (+6.74%)
AMD   67.10 (+11.98%)
T   18.65 (+1.47%)
MU   59.25 (+5.86%)
CGC   3.68 (+14.64%)
F   14.25 (+7.06%)
GE   84.64 (+1.79%)
DIS   90.28 (+4.07%)
AMC   5.97 (+15.03%)
PYPL   85.93 (+9.21%)
PFE   47.13 (+0.88%)
NFLX   270.00 (+6.02%)
S&P 500   3,904.87 (+4.17%)
DOW   33,347.18 (+2.56%)
QQQ   278.85 (+5.90%)
AAPL   143.22 (+6.19%)
MSFT   239.98 (+6.89%)
META   109.73 (+8.14%)
GOOGL   93.43 (+7.00%)
AMZN   97.00 (+12.61%)
TSLA   190.40 (+7.21%)
NVDA   152.40 (+10.63%)
NIO   10.21 (+10.38%)
BABA   69.21 (+6.74%)
AMD   67.10 (+11.98%)
T   18.65 (+1.47%)
MU   59.25 (+5.86%)
CGC   3.68 (+14.64%)
F   14.25 (+7.06%)
GE   84.64 (+1.79%)
DIS   90.28 (+4.07%)
AMC   5.97 (+15.03%)
PYPL   85.93 (+9.21%)
PFE   47.13 (+0.88%)
NFLX   270.00 (+6.02%)

Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion

Thu., November 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

This undated photo provided by Christie's shows "Small False Start," 1960, by Jasper Johns, encaustic, acrylic and paper collage on fiberboard, from the Paul G. Allen Collection. The painting was one of 60 pieces from the Paul G. Allen collection auctioned by Christie's in New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, bringing $1.5 billion in a single night. (Christie's/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.5 billion during the first part of Christie's two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen's masterpiece-heavy collection.

All 60 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday night in New York sold, and five paintings sold for prices above $100 million.

Georges Seurat’s pointillist “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)” sold for $149.2 million, the evening's highest price. The larger version of “Les Poseuses” is at the Barnes Collection in Philadelphia.

Christie's experts said that pointillism, a revolutionary technique when it was developed by Seurat and Paul Signac involving dots of color that combine to form an image, was of particular interest to Allen because of his computer background.

The auction house quoted Allen saying he was “attracted to things like pointillism or a Jasper Johns ‘numbers’ work because they come from breaking something down into its components — like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language.”

Other highlights from Wednesday's sale included Paul Cézanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” which sold for $137.8 million, and van Gogh's landscape “Verger avec cyprès,” which sold for $117.2 million.

“Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five,’ Max Carter, vice chair of 20th and 21st century art at Christie's, said in a news release.

Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists, who ranged from the 17th century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to the 20th century photographer Edward Steichen.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit philanthropies chosen by Allen's estate.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. During his lifetime, he donated more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.


The previous single-evening auction record of $852.9 million was set at Christie’s contemporary art sale in New York in 2014.

The Paul Allen estate sale continued on Thursday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.4817 of 5 stars		$240.15+7.0%1.03%25.88Moderate Buy$300.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.