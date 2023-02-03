QQQ   310.73 (-0.32%)
AAPL   156.73 (+3.92%)
MSFT   262.51 (-0.79%)
META   190.31 (+0.82%)
GOOGL   106.69 (-0.97%)
AMZN   106.96 (-5.27%)
TSLA   197.09 (+4.68%)
NVDA   215.78 (-0.60%)
NIO   11.69 (-2.26%)
BABA   107.23 (-2.29%)
AMD   88.02 (-0.33%)
T   19.89 (-1.92%)
MU   63.53 (+0.57%)
F   13.30 (-7.12%)
CGC   3.07 (-2.23%)
GE   83.05 (-1.06%)
DIS   112.75 (-0.41%)
AMC   6.66 (+9.54%)
PFE   44.01 (-0.74%)
PYPL   86.83 (-0.15%)
NFLX   369.27 (+0.65%)
Big tech roils markets after shaky quarterly performances

Fri., February 3, 2023 | Associated Press
Alphabet
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet Inc. reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Wall Street has its eyes on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances.

That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Amazon reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS, which is also seeing a slow-down in growth.

Google’s parent company Alphabet posted a lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year’s fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant. While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year.

