S&P 500   3,871.98 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,732.95 (-0.39%)
QQQ   277.83 (-1.21%)
AAPL   153.07 (-1.71%)
MSFT   232.35 (-1.49%)
META   93.66 (-5.58%)
GOOGL   94.60 (-1.76%)
AMZN   102.48 (-0.90%)
TSLA   228.20 (-0.14%)
NVDA   135.36 (-2.15%)
NIO   9.73 (+0.41%)
BABA   63.68 (-0.09%)
AMD   60.20 (-2.92%)
T   18.27 (-1.14%)
MU   54.13 (+0.17%)
CGC   3.72 (+18.10%)
F   13.40 (+1.06%)
GE   77.92 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.69 (+0.70%)
AMC   6.66 (+2.30%)
PYPL   83.48 (-3.21%)
PFE   46.61 (-1.73%)
NFLX   292.28 (-1.16%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., October 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.37 to $86.53 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 94 cents to $94.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 10 cents to $2.81 a gallon. November heating oil fell 36 cents to $4.19 a gallon. December natural gas rose 68 cents to $6.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $4.10 to $1,640.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $19.12 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.64 Japanese yen from 147.53 yen. The euro fell to 98.87 cents from 99.55 cents.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

