Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.37 to $86.53 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 94 cents to $94.83 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 10 cents to $2.81 a gallon. November heating oil fell 36 cents to $4.19 a gallon. December natural gas rose 68 cents to $6.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $4.10 to $1,640.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $19.12 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.64 Japanese yen from 147.53 yen. The euro fell to 98.87 cents from 99.55 cents.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

