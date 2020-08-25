J.M. Smucker, Amgen rise; Tiffany, Best Buy fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Immunovant Inc., up $1.18 to $34.66.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of its potential treatment for a muscle fatigue condition.

Amgen Inc., up $12.65 to $248.22.

The biotechnology giant will be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Aug. 31 as part of an index shakeup.

Medtronic Plc., up $2.46 to $102.59.

The medical device company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Children’s Place Inc., down $4.39 to $18.92.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Tiffany & Co., down $5.04 to $121.99.

The jeweler's purchase by LVMH was pushed back three months to Nov. 24.

Best Buy Co., down $4.73 to $112.64.

The electronics retailer did not provide a financial forecast and warned its sales growth could slow during the third quarter.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.10 to $51.54.

The maker of Dinty Moore stew and Skippy peanut butter warned that it could have trouble meeting demand in the fourth quarter.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.76 to $120.75.

The maker of Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee reported good quarterly earnings and raised its financial forecasts.

