AbbVie's (ABBV) "Overweight" Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.38.

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AbbVie Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of ABBV traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.91. 3,212,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,800. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $376.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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