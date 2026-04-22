ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ACR stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 135.18 and a current ratio of 135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,009.51 and a beta of 1.11. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $114,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 746,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,499,211.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,294 shares of company stock valued at $584,068 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company's stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACR

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

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