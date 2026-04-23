Aew Uk Reit Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Aew Uk Reit LON: AEWU used its Q4 investor update to highlight continued confidence in its portfolio and pipeline, while acknowledging a handful of quarter-specific issues including vacancies, a tenant administration event, and upcoming debt refinancing discussions.

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Merger discussions end without agreement

Portfolio Manager Laura Elkin opened by addressing recent media and market speculation about a potential merger with Alternative Income REIT. Elkin said both companies announced the prior day that “a recommended position between the two Boards hadn’t been reached,” and urged shareholders to read the Rule 2.8 withdrawal announcements for more detail. She added that, due to takeover code regulations, management could not comment further or take questions on the matter.

Portfolio snapshot: vacancies weigh on earnings, but reversion remains wide

Elkin said the REIT ended March with 34 properties and 130 tenants, which she described as providing “granularity and diversification” of income. She also pointed to the gap between the portfolio’s net initial yield and reversionary yield—figures provided by independent valuer CBRE—as evidence of income growth potential.

However, Elkin said the net initial yield “has come down slightly” this quarter due to vacancies, and that “you will have noticed our earnings for the quarter are down slightly.” She cited two drivers:

Southampton: A long-term tenant, Barclays, vacated. Elkin said the unit is “under offer to another tenant to take occupation,” and management expects yield to improve once re-let.

A long-term tenant, Barclays, vacated. Elkin said the unit is “under offer to another tenant to take occupation,” and management expects yield to improve once re-let. Queen Square, Bristol: Elkin said there is “quite significant vacancy” while refurbishment works are underway. Management expects a tenant to take space once works complete, “hoping that will complete next quarter.”

Elkin said vacancy was “up slightly” but is expected to fall as these business plans progress.

Debt: refinancing discussions underway as maturity approaches

Elkin said the company has a single term loan with a “very favorable rate of just under 3%,” but noted the facility matures in “just over 12 months’ time.” She said AEW’s in-house debt team has already spoken with multiple lenders, including the incumbent, and that management has “every confidence” it will achieve a successful refinancing over the next year.

Later in the Q&A, Elkin added that any desire to scale the strategy is not linked to the refinancing process, saying there is “no requirement to have scale” before a refinancing is completed.

Performance track record and recycling capital into higher yields

Henry (presenting on performance) compared the REIT’s NAV total return with its peer group, citing a roughly 9% annualized NAV total return over 10 years and describing a divergence from peers around 2019–2020. He attributed that period to a high weighting in industrial (“sheds”), a low weighting to retail during the COVID-19 disruption, and the portfolio’s shorter lease profile, which created opportunities to engage tenants, extend leases, and “add income.”

Discussing property total return versus the MSCI benchmark, Henry said performance was more muted recently because the REIT was not fully invested over the last 12 months following the sale of Coventry in December 2024, with proceeds reinvested in Hitchin in March and Leicester in June.

Henry also reviewed disposals since inception, saying sales have averaged a 41% premium to purchase price. He said the REIT has more recently sold lower-yielding industrial assets (low-6% yields) and recycled proceeds into “high yielding assets, 8%-9%+.” The most recent disposal, he noted, was a small vacant office included within the Hitchin retail acquisition, sold “for twice what it was held at book value at GBP 1 million.”

Asset management: Barnsley, Hitchin, and York in focus

Elkin said the current market continues to present what she called a “persisting purchase opportunity,” citing lower transaction volumes and a concentration of deals in prime industrials. She said AEW’s pipeline includes assets offering sustainable yields “often at levels in excess of 9%.” However, she cautioned the environment is not broadly a seller’s market and said the REIT would not pursue “a blanket sale” of assets to fund purchases, instead seeking to sell “at opportune times” to maximize value.

Henry provided examples of recent asset management activity:

Barnsley Retail Park: Bought in June 2018 at an 8.5% net initial yield, Henry said the asset has seen new lettings to Farmfoods (15-year lease) and Wren (10-year lease), plus a lease regear with B&Q. With retail warehousing described as “particularly buoyant,” Henry said the REIT is considering a sale and told investors to “keep your eyes peeled for news over the next 3-6 months.”

Bought in June 2018 at an 8.5% net initial yield, Henry said the asset has seen new lettings to Farmfoods (15-year lease) and Wren (10-year lease), plus a lease regear with B&Q. With retail warehousing described as “particularly buoyant,” Henry said the REIT is considering a sale and told investors to “keep your eyes peeled for news over the next 3-6 months.” Hitchin: Acquired in March, the REIT completed a five-year lease renewal with Next at GBP 150,000. Henry said the running yield increased from 8.3% at purchase to 8.7% after the sale of a vacant office at the back of the scheme.

Acquired in March, the REIT completed a five-year lease renewal with Next at GBP 150,000. Henry said the running yield increased from 8.3% at purchase to 8.7% after the sale of a vacant office at the back of the scheme. York (Tanner Row car park): Henry said NCP entered administration and PwC was appointed on March 16, followed by NCP permanently closing 22 sites on March 27. He said NCP continues to operate from the York site and is paying rent monthly in arrears. Management is evaluating scenarios with PwC and NCP, along with other options including alternative operators and alternative uses. Henry said the asset was acquired at a low capital value—GBP 100 per square foot—and that the valuation decline this quarter was 7.94% following the administration announcement.

On industrial assets, Henry highlighted short WAULT metrics and significant reversionary potential, noting the sector is held at a capital value of about GBP 48 per square foot versus cited build costs of GBP 120 per square foot (excluding land). He also referenced prior rental growth examples at Bradford, Sarus Court (including a recent letting at GBP 8.50 per square foot and additional units under offer), and Sheffield (a rent increase to GBP 4.25 per square foot from GBP 2.78).

In Q&A, Elkin responded to an investor question about whether valuation declines, incentives, and vacancies indicated broader weakness. She said the portfolio recorded an overall 0.5% valuation uplift for the quarter despite the York/NCP valuation impact, attributing strength to asset management progress. Henry added that incentives such as rent-free periods are typical in leasing and renewals, and said vacancy can be an opportunity to reset rents higher, citing the Runcorn example where rents moved from about GBP 6 per square foot to lettings at GBP 8.50 per square foot, with potential to go higher.

Elkin also pointed to the yield gap between initial and reversionary yields as a way to assess upside from leasing, rent reviews, and repositioning, and said the REIT’s shorter lease profile allows it to access reversion more quickly. She noted that the dividend was more than covered by earnings in the prior quarter.

Finally, responding to a question about the REIT’s nightclub asset in Cardiff, Henry said the lease was re-done after a prior operator went into administration and that trading has been “pretty well,” with turnover rent received on top of base rent “at around GBP 50,000 a year.”

Elkin closed by reiterating confidence in the portfolio, describing York as an example where location and low entry valuation provide multiple routes to protect and recover value. She also pointed investors to the REIT’s “market-leading level of dividend” declared for the quarter.

About Aew Uk Reit LON: AEWU

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders. The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset's potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector. AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

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