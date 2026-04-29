Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $10.2220 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 42.59%.The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

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Alpha Teknova Trading Down 2.4%

TKNO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 29,164 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKNO

Insider Activity at Alpha Teknova

In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 26,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,497 shares in the company, valued at $579,418.55. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163,526 shares during the period. Massar Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 185.7% in the second quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 64.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 117,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc NASDAQ: TKNO is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company's portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

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