Alphatec (ATEC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $197.6280 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alphatec Trading Up 1.3%

ATEC opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,204,580.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 815,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,033,159.20. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 163,452 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $2,046,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 504,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,321,748.64. This trade represents a 24.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 726,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,386 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,318 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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