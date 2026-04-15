Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Sets Up Q3 Phase 3 Avexitide Data Readout, Eyes Potential 2027 Launch

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: AMLX is entering what it described as a pivotal year for its lead program, avexitide, with Phase 3 data expected in the third quarter and preparations underway for a potential commercial launch in 2027, Chief Financial Officer Jim Frates said during a Needham investor session hosted by biotech analyst Ami Fadia.

Frates said the company is focused on developing therapies for rare diseases and that “the vast focus this year and into next year and beyond is on avexitide” for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH), also referred to as hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia (HH). He characterized PBH as a “difficult and insidious disease,” emphasizing its impact on patients’ daily lives and safety risks associated with severe low blood sugar.

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Avexitide and the rationale in post-bariatric hypoglycemia

Frates explained PBH as a reactive hypoglycemia that can occur after bariatric surgery, driven by an overproduction of insulin in response to meals. In PBH, he said, insulin overproduction can happen “so quick and so fast” that it becomes particularly dangerous, noting that inadequate glucose delivery to the brain (neuroglycopenia) can lead to impaired cognition, fainting, and other serious outcomes.

According to Frates, there are roughly 250,000 to 270,000 bariatric surgeries performed annually, and Amylyx estimates PBH prevalence at about 8% based on published literature. He said that over the past decade, more than 2 million bariatric surgeries have occurred in the U.S., which the company uses to frame a potential target population of approximately 160,000 PBH patients.

Frates also described the biological mechanism believed to underlie PBH, stating that post-surgery changes can cause nutrients to reach the lower intestine more quickly, stimulating GLP-1 and downstream insulin release. In the subset of patients Amylyx is targeting, GLP-1 responses can be extreme, with Frates citing “50-100x normal ranges of GLP-1 in response to meals.”

How avexitide works

Avexitide is a GLP-1 receptor antagonist, which Frates contrasted with widely used GLP-1 receptor agonists. He described avexitide as a truncated form of exendin (exendin 9-39) that blocks GLP-1 receptor activation. By antagonizing the receptor, the drug is intended to blunt the insulin spike that can drive post-meal hypoglycemia in PBH.

Frates pointed to prior clinical work conducted at Stanford and later by Eiger Pharmaceuticals (before Amylyx acquired the asset in mid-2024) as evidence of pharmacologic activity. He highlighted a small study in which PBH patients underwent a Glucola sugar challenge, saying avexitide prevented the insulin spike and helped avoid the sharp drop in glucose that typically required rescue intervention in the clinic.

Clinical evidence and Phase 3 LUCIDITY design

Frates said avexitide has been evaluated across five studies, including Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials, and that the prior data supported FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation in PBH. He described Phase 2 findings showing reductions in hypoglycemic events, including results he said exceeded a 50% reduction at higher doses. Discussing the Phase 2b experience with the 90 mg dose, Frates said the study showed a 64% reduction in the composite endpoint of level 2 and level 3 events, and that the “median patient had zero events.”

In the ongoing Phase 3 LUCIDITY study, Frates said Amylyx is using a 90 mg once-daily morning injection. The primary endpoint is a composite of level 2 and level 3 hypoglycemic events, which he described as well-established measures used broadly in endocrinology and recognized in FDA guidance. He explained:

Level 2 hypoglycemia is defined as blood glucose below 54 mg/dL and associated with neuroglycopenic symptoms; he called it a “medical emergency.”

is defined as blood glucose below 54 mg/dL and associated with neuroglycopenic symptoms; he called it a “medical emergency.” Level 3 hypoglycemia involves severe events where a patient cannot self-treat and requires assistance.

Frates said the Phase 3 program includes a 16-week double-blind treatment period followed by a 32-week open-label extension. He noted that, consistent with prior studies, events are confirmed via fingerstick measurements, with patients also using a blinded continuous glucose monitor that can alarm when glucose drops below 50 mg/dL. LUCIDITY includes a three-week run-in period requiring at least one qualifying event per week, which he described as more stringent than the 14-day run-in in prior Phase 2 studies.

Enrollment was completed at the end of March, Frates said, supporting the company’s expectation for data in Q3. He also noted the Phase 3 study is being conducted at 12 U.S. centers, without international sites, and is limited to Roux-en-Y gastric bypass patients, reflecting where the company has the most existing data.

Regulatory expectations, safety, and commercial planning

Asked by Fadia whether the FDA requires a specific effect size, Frates said there is “no bogey that the FDA says, ‘Oh, you have to see an effect of X,’” adding that Amylyx believes demonstrating statistical significance versus placebo on a clear endpoint should be the key requirement. He said the Phase 3 trial is powered to detect a 35% difference, using conservative assumptions versus the Phase 2b results and allowing for the possibility of a larger placebo effect.

On safety, Frates said prior studies showed adverse events that were “mild to moderate and transient,” with no serious treatment-related adverse events and no discontinuations in relatively short trials. He cited diarrhea and headache among the more common adverse events mentioned in earlier work.

Frates also outlined the company’s balance sheet and operating profile, stating Amylyx ended last year with more than $300 million and expects its cash to fund operations “into calendar year 2028,” including commercial launch preparations. He said the company has fewer than 150 employees.

Looking longer term, Frates said the company has “strong patents that go out through 2037” for avexitide, without patent term extension. He added that Amylyx is also collaborating with Gubra on a longer-acting GLP-1 antagonist (AMX318), reflecting an interest in improving dosing convenience beyond a daily injection.

Other pipeline updates

While emphasizing that avexitide is the primary focus, Frates also referenced other programs, including AMX0035 in Wolfram syndrome and AMX0114, a calpain-2 targeted antisense oligonucleotide program in ALS. For AMX0114, he said a dose-escalation study is ongoing and that biomarker data are expected this year, with the company currently in cohort 2 and planning to report cohort 1 biomarker results.

Frates closed by reiterating the company’s goal of delivering a therapy for PBH patients and highlighted the day-to-day burden of the condition, saying many patients restrict activities such as driving or living alone due to the unpredictability and severity of hypoglycemic events.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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