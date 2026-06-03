Stitch Fix (SFIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $332.5960 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $334.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.Stitch Fix's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 2.31. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O'connor sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 480,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,428.72. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 65,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $203,040.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,178,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,134.33. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 171.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,553 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,807 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company's stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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