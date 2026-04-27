Aviat Networks (AVNW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $106.8160 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 3.27%.The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $301.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $181,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,341.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 17,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $449,874.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,445,808.51. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,580 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 132,262 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 67.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,868 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 115,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 304.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,960 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 207.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,476 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aviat Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Aviat Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Aviat Networks from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNW

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company's offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat's core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

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