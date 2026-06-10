Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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